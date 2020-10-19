PAWTUCKET - Jacqueline L. Lapierre 86, passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at the Holiday in Lincoln, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice J. Lapierre.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Letus and Josephine L. (Levesque) Hudon. She lived in Lincoln, RI for the past 4 years and was formerly of Pawtucket, RI for most of her life.
Mrs. Lapierre is survived by her three loving children, Nadine Lapierre of Seekonk, MA, Steven A. Lapierre and his wife Patricia of Lincoln, RI and Douglas Lapierre of Louisiana. She also leaves nine grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Clifford Lapierre and the sister of the late Florent Hudon, Edgar Hudon, Muriel St. Laurent, Theresa Gardner and Claire Fournier.
The funeral for Mrs. Lapierre will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Calling hours Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. For Guest Book and directions please visit romenskifh.com.
(Covid-19 guidelines will be observed ).