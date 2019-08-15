|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Jacqueline LaFontaine, 91, formerly of Central Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leo D. LaFontaine.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Irene (Chartier) Tessier.
She is survived by her son Ronald LaFontaine and his wife Roberta of Pawtucket; sister Cecile Picard and her husband Richard, Jeannette St. Germain and Lucille DeWire and her husband James; 4 grandchildren, Nicole (LaFontaine) Cico and her husband Michael, Alicia (LaFontaine) Rogers and her husband Arthur, Troy Dube and his wife Dana and Adam Dube and his wife Christina; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Linda Dube and the sister of the late Leon Tessier, Jr. and Fernand Tessier.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln followed by a prayer service at 6:00.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated.
Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 16, 2019