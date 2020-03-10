|
James C. Mahoney
PAWTUCKET - James C. Mahoney, 86, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, March 07, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Murphy) Mahoney. They were happily married for 63 years. Born in Arlington, MA, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Sullivan) Mahoney.
Jim graduated from Boston College in 1955 with a degree in Greek Political Theory. He was a sales manager in the pharmaceutical industry for his entire career, working for Lederle Laboratories, then Wyeth, and finally with the Pfizer Corporation, until he retired in 1996.
Jim enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of the Pawtucket Country Club. His greatest joy was spending time with his family including their annual beach vacation in seaside New Hampshire. He also was a regular attendee at many sporting events in support of his grandsons and win or lose was always there with a smile and kind words of encouragement.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Judith O'Neill and her husband Christopher, Patricia Archard, and Molly Tracy and her husband Kevin; his grandsons, Patrick, Michael, and Terrence O'Neill, Timothy and Sean Archard, and Daniel, Brendan, and Ryan Tracy. He also leaves three great granddaughters, Madison Archard, Maeve and Grace O'Neill, his brother, John Jackie Mahoney, and his sisters, Catherine Taylor and Patricia Mahoney. He was the brother of the late Daniel and Joseph Mahoney.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM in Saint Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Margaret School, 42 Bishop Ave., Rumford, RI, 02916, in memory of Jim, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 11, 2020