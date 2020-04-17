|
|
PAWTUCKET - James E. Lemoie, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of Roger A. Lemoie of Pawtucket and the late Brenda S. (Farrell) Lemoie.
Jim was an attentive and loving father to his two daughters, Sophia Lemoie and Grace Lemoie, and a close confidant and caring friend to his two brothers, David Lemoie and Robert Lemoie. Other family members close to Jim included his niece and nephews, Noelle, Ryan, and Nicholas Lemoie, and his former wife and mother of their two daughters, Jodi Lemoie-Dow. His family will miss him dearly.
An avid baseball fan, Jim coached his daughters in the Darlington Girls Softball League. They could often be found enjoying a game together at McCoy Stadium during baseball season.
Having managed several taverns in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Jim was friendly with and known by many area residents. He always greeted them with a smile and a kind word. A likable man, his good nature and easy-going manner made him easy to be around. He will be kindly remembered.
Due to current restrictions because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 18, 2020