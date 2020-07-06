1/1
James E. McCarron
PAWTUCKET - McCarron, James E., 94, of Pawtucket passed away at home on June 28, 2020. He was born in Pawtucket, the son of Eugene and Sarah (Green) McCarron. James was the husband of the late Camille (Santos) McCarron.

After serving his country during World War II in the US Army, 738th Military Police Battalion, he joined the Pawtucket Police Department, rising to become a Detective before retiring after 39 years of service.


Mr. McCarron leaves several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church, 32 Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket on July 10th at 10:00 AM for both James and his wife Camille who passed on March 28th of this year. Their burials will follow in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
