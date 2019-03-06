PAWTUCKET - James E. Paquette, 90, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 63 years of Doris (Nadeau) Paquette. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Bessie (Capwell) Paquette. James was a decorated Army Veteran of the Korean War, including: Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with two (2) Bronze Stars, one (1) Overseas Bar and a United Nations Service Medal. He then worked as a fork lift operator for Hasbro for 37 years, retiring in 1991. His greatest joy was his precious family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Dianne Papineau and her husband Raymond of Cumberland, RI, James Paquette and his wife Denise Parent of Providence, RI and Kevin Paquette and Meg Ramirez of Myrtle Beach, SC; his seven grandchildren; Kim, Troy, Brock, Kevin, Mitchell, Isabelle and Jillian and his two great grandchildren; Cameron and Crystalina. He was the brother of the late Carol, Louis, and Philip Paquette, Bertha Elefsiades and had several nieces and nephews.

The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 7, 2019