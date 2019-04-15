Home

PAWTUCKET - James H. Garvey Jr., 69, passed on April 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Isadora Garvey. Born in Pawtucket he was a son of the late James and Lucette Garvey.
James served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, worked for Cumberland Engineering and enjoyed reading, watching westerns, and long walks with his dog.
He is survived by his children, James Garvey and wife Courtney of San Diego, Brenda Garvey of Cumberland, Jessica Garvey of Woonsocket, Kristy Garvey-Lavoie of West Warwick; 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Xavier, Justin, Haylee, Hunter; a brother John Garvey and wife Sue of Central Falls.
Services are private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 16, 2019
