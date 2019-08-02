|
PAWTUCKET - James J. Macksoud, 90, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann S. (Kolb) Macksoud for 61 years. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Habib and Lila (Siber) Macksoud.
James was a graduate of Central Falls High School, Class of 1947, and served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He earned bachelor's degrees from Bryant College (Class of 1949) and the University of Rhode Island (Class of 1955). James was a Chartered Life Underwriter who had a 62-year career, retiring at age 89, as a life insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Providence.
James will be remembered by his family and dear friends as a beloved, kind and gentle man, with an uplifting and cheerful outlook on life. He had a sweet and beautiful smile that would lightup a room. James was strong, loving and maintained his dignity and poise even throughout his lengthy illness. Among the many interests in his life were traveling, jogging, playing tennis and spending time at the beach.
Above all, he was a devoted and loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend, who treasured his family, friends and faith. James will be forever remembered by all whose lives he touched over the past 90 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves three children, Tracey A. Moline and her husband, Todd, of Rumford, Bradford J. Macksoud and his wife, Susan, of Pawtucket and Adam J. Macksoud and his wife, Mary-Jo, of East Providence; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Benjamin and Lauren Macksoud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Fred Macksoud, Mathilda Ameen, Edmund Macksoud, Nellie Lemire and Gloria Nahas.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or St. Teresa Church, "Heart to Love Campaign" 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 or St. Basil the Great Church, 15 Sky View Dr., Lincoln, RI 02865 will be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 3, 2019