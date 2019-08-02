Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
James Macksoud
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Macksoud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Macksoud


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Macksoud Obituary
PAWTUCKET - James J. Macksoud, 90, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann S. (Kolb) Macksoud for 61 years. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Habib and Lila (Siber) Macksoud.
James was a graduate of Central Falls High School, Class of 1947, and served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He earned bachelor's degrees from Bryant College (Class of 1949) and the University of Rhode Island (Class of 1955). James was a Chartered Life Underwriter who had a 62-year career, retiring at age 89, as a life insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Providence.
James will be remembered by his family and dear friends as a beloved, kind and gentle man, with an uplifting and cheerful outlook on life. He had a sweet and beautiful smile that would lightup a room. James was strong, loving and maintained his dignity and poise even throughout his lengthy illness. Among the many interests in his life were traveling, jogging, playing tennis and spending time at the beach.
Above all, he was a devoted and loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend, who treasured his family, friends and faith. James will be forever remembered by all whose lives he touched over the past 90 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves three children, Tracey A. Moline and her husband, Todd, of Rumford, Bradford J. Macksoud and his wife, Susan, of Pawtucket and Adam J. Macksoud and his wife, Mary-Jo, of East Providence; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Benjamin and Lauren Macksoud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Fred Macksoud, Mathilda Ameen, Edmund Macksoud, Nellie Lemire and Gloria Nahas.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or St. Teresa Church, "Heart to Love Campaign" 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 or St. Basil the Great Church, 15 Sky View Dr., Lincoln, RI 02865 will be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now