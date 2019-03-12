PAWTUCKET - James J. Sabourin, 92, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita L. (Lehoullier) Sabourin. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Victoria (Perrin) Sabourin.

Jim was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for forty years. He was a letter carrier in Pawtucket for twenty-eight years; supervisor for six years and then a supervisor in the Lincoln Post Office for six years until retiring in 1986. Jim was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and the Supervisors Union.

An avid golfer since his retirement, he enjoyed many days spent with his friends at Stone-E-Lea, golfing and playing cards.

He leaves six children, J. Michael Sabourin of Rehoboth, Robert J. Sabourin and wife, Carol, of North Kingstown, Lynne M. Sabourin of Rehoboth, Steven P. Sabourin and wife, Colleen, of Rumford, Janet Mills of Narragansett and Gail A. Hughes of Pawtucket; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anna Sargeson, Regina Stevens, Coranna Choiniere, Laura Arnold, Jeannette Tomlinson and Leo, Roland, Omar, Oscar, Henry, Alfred, Albert and Francis Sabourin.

VISITATION will be Friday, March 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary