Janet Jackson
Janet E. (Brillon) Jackson

Janet E. (Brillon) Jackson Obituary
ATTLEBORO - Janet E. (Brillon) Jackson, 86, of South Attleboro, passed on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Jackson. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Ralph, Sr. and Annette (Caron) Brillon.

Janet (Nana Jackson) was a beloved member of the Pete's Sake Preschool family for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Widow's Group in Cumberland and Janet enjoyed knitting and watching both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 86 years.

Janet leaves two sons, Frank Jackson and his wife, Michelle, of Underhill Center, VT and Alan Jackson and his wife, Mary, of South Attleboro; four grandchildren, Mark Jackson, Kevin Jackson and his wife, Charlotte, Matthew Jackson and Emily Jackson; a sister, Joan Callahan of Plymouth, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorris Traynor, Lorette Orlando, Lorraine Brillon, Ralph Brillon, Jr., Ronald Brillon and her twin sister, Jane Seyboth.

Due to the current restriction of the Covid-19 Pandemic, services followed by interment at Newell Burying Ground in Attleboro, will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 22, 2020
