MANCHESTER, CT - Janice Miner, 76, of Manchester, CT, peacefully entered God's Heavenly Kingdom on May 28, 2020.



Janice was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to George (Sadnowy) Shakel and Mabel (Merow) Shakel, raised in Pawtucket and Central Falls, RI with older sister Mary. Janice's dad later remarried to Evelyn (Parillo) Shakel, settled in Providence, RI with older sister Mary and Janice, where their younger brother Louis was born in 1956.



Janice married in 1963 and had her first child in 1964 in Pawtucket, RI. They moved to Cumberland, RI to a beautiful neighborhood where she had 2 more children in 1967 and 1968 and fostered 2 others. Four years later the family moved to a lovely community nestled into the tiny town of Mapleville, RI in 1972, where she enjoyed working at Tupperware in Woonsocket for many years. There she enjoyed being a strong teammate on their bowling league. Their team name, and something Janice's Mom Evelyn would call people lovingly and often, "The Hot Shits", was voted in, whereas their first choice of name, "The Hot Shots" was already taken. Professionally, Janice had also attended school in the medical field and successfully became a nurse's aide. Noteworthy of living in Mapleville is the fact that this town is part of the snowbelt of the Northeast where the monumental Blizzard of 1978 made history while living there. Many years later, her second marriage resulted in a fourth child in 1981. In 1989, Janice moved to North Carolina with friends. 8 years later in 1996 she returned to her home state of RI. There she remained while surrounded by many whom she loved including her older grandsons and her close friends and beloved late boyfriend of 37 years, Don Pickett Sr. and his family.



In 2015, she moved to Manchester, CT. to be closer to her oldest daughter.



Janice would sometimes mention that her time in NC were some of her happiest years.



Raised with strong Catholic, Syrian and Italian roots, family was important to her and often considered others' needs ahead of her own. An unassuming, gentle soul, Janice was such an unselfish person, shared all she had with anyone in need and always had an open door for others. Whenever somebody needed something, a place to stay or help or to go somewhere, if she was able, she went out of her way and was there immediately with steadfast reliability. Janice's loyalty also showed itself for one of her favorite pastimes, which, although self-admittedly not a big baseball fan, she absolutely adored watching the Boston Red Sox baseball games.



A very creative person, Janice loved to draw in her earlier years and was truly gifted, which carried over to her joy of coloring in her later years. She also very much enjoyed cooking, flea markets, bargain shopping and spending time with friends over coffee and playing cards, bingo or dominoes.



Janice is survived by sister Mary Cunningham of Lincoln, RI, Mary's late husband Ray, their children Mark, Beth and Shawn, their late brother Louis Shakel of Big Bear, CA (d. 4/20/20), son Daniel Frechette (Kent, WA), son David Frechette (d. 5/14/2005, Bourne National Cemetery, MA), daughter Linda Frechette Klaczak, son-in-law Rob, and newest grandson Nicholas Klaczak (Media, PA), daughter Lori Miner McBride, son-in-law Ken (Topeka, KS), and Janice's grandchildren through Lori: Jaycobe Southern, Joshua Southern Griffin, Jasmine Williams, Kenneth Jr, Kyle and Kenna McBride and several cousins from the Parillo, Gatta and Infantino families.



Arrangements are being made for Janice to be laid to rest with her brother Louis Shakel next to their parents George and Evelyn in St. Basil the Great Church Cemetery (Melkite/also known as Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Cumberland #5) located on Curran Rd., Lincoln, Rhode Island. St Basil's Church is located at 15 Skyview Dr, Lincoln, RI. 02865



Mom, You are so dearly in our hearts and we miss you greatly.

Save us a spot up there, while you watch over us and whisper your continued guidance into our hearts from a place where the air is now fresh and easy to breathe.

We love you, Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store