O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Jean Morris
Jean A. (Doherty) Morris

Jean A. (Doherty) Morris Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS - Jean A. Morris, 89, of Central Falls passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Marlborough, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Sparks) Doherty. Jean was the bookkeeper for Atlantic Paper &
Twine of Pawtucket for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Ayers, three grandchildren, Kimberly Powell, Jody Banks, and Rachel Healey and four great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Service Saturday at 10:30AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Gate Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Saturday from 9AM-10:30AM, prior to the Service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Alliance of Mental Illness, 154 Waterman Street, Providence, RI, 02906, in memory of Jean, would be appreciated.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 8, 2019
