Jean B. (Auger) Vaudrain
PAWTUCKET - Jean B. Vaudrain, 85 passed away Saturday May 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Vaudrain. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Mary (Babiasz) Auger.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Mrs. Vaudrain was employed as a Bookkeeper for the former Tarpy's Beef of Pawtucket and also for Dr. Farina for many years before retiring.

She enjoyed dining, shopping, and also bargain hunting.

She is survived by four sons, William Jr. and his wife Cindy Fallon of Warwick, Mark and his wife Cindy of Steubenville OH, Kenneth and his wife Tracy of Putnam CT, and Gregory and his wife Laura of Pawtucket, four granddaughters, Katherine, Michelle, Kimberly, and Robin, three grandsons Nicholas, Nicholas A. and Christopher W. She was the brother of the late Donald Auger.

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.

To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.

