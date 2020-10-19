1/1
Jeanne D. Smith
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CENTRAL FALLS - Jeanne D. Smith, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Doris (Allard) Dery.

She leaves one daughter, Lisa Makar; a son, Michael Smith; a sister, Paulette Kelley; and five grandchildren, Jenna Oldrid, Amanda McGill, Michael D. Smith II, Kathryn Smith, and Jett Makar.

She was the sister of the late Suzanne Potter. She will also be remembered by her extended family, Darlene, Devin, Tori, and Kassidy Rochon, along with many other friends and family members. She will be missed by all who loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved