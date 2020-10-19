CENTRAL FALLS - Jeanne D. Smith, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Doris (Allard) Dery.



She leaves one daughter, Lisa Makar; a son, Michael Smith; a sister, Paulette Kelley; and five grandchildren, Jenna Oldrid, Amanda McGill, Michael D. Smith II, Kathryn Smith, and Jett Makar.



She was the sister of the late Suzanne Potter. She will also be remembered by her extended family, Darlene, Devin, Tori, and Kassidy Rochon, along with many other friends and family members. She will be missed by all who loved her.

