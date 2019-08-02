|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Jeanne E. (Labossiere) Regan, 83, of Central Falls passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Evergreen House Health Center, East Providence.
A lifelong resident of Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Champagne) Labossiere.
Before retiring, Mrs. Regan was a bookkeeper for most of her life, working for the law firm of Abrams & Verri in Providence, Cumberland Collision in Cumberland, and American Forms in Rehoboth, MA.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Regan of Central Falls. She was mother of the late George Regan and the sister of the late Claire Ramsey. She also leaves behind two nieces, Michelle Polk of Seekonk, MA and Christine Dailey of Cumberland; one great nephew, Tyler Polk of Seekonk, MA; and one great niece, Katie Lynn Ramsey of Cumberland.
Her funeral will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7 at 8:30 A.M. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. in Holy Spirit Parish, 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls. Her burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday 5-8 P.M. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 3, 2019