SEEKONK - Jeremiah "Jerry" E. Downes, 95, most recently of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy L.C. (Walters) Downes for sixty-six years. Born in Pawtucket on June 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Eleanor (Gill) Downes.A 1943 graduate of the former Pawtucket East High School, Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy until 1946, followed by service in the Naval Reserve. As a young boy growing up in the Darlington district, Jerry was a paperboy, played in the VFW Junior Drum and Bugle Corps and was a pin boy at the local bowling alley. In his adult years, he worked at the former Remington Rand and then spent many years managing bowling centers in Pawtucket, Warwick, East Providence and Woonsocket.Jerry and his late wife lived in Seekonk for many years where they settled to raise their family. He was a devoted member of Newman Congregational Church in Rumford for sixty-four years and enjoyed being a tenor in the choir as well as serving in other ministries. Jerry was a lifelong Red Sox fan who grew to love the Patriots in his later years. His perfect morning was reading the newspaper cover to cover and completing the Jumble while enjoying his favorite coffee.He is survived by a son, Stephen J. Downes and his wife, Ladda; four daughters, Deborah Cahill and her husband, Michael, Mary Xavier and her husband, Gerald, Cynthia Senor and her husband, David and June Tebbe and her husband, Robert; five grandsons; eleven granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Thomas C. Downes and brother of the late Agnes Rhodes and Thomas Downes. His family would like to thank the staff at Linn Health Care Center and Hope Hospice for their excellent care.Interment with Military Honors in Seekonk Cemetery will be held at a later date in September. If you would like to be updated with scheduled service information, please subscribe to our obituary notifications. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Aldersbridge Communities, 40 Irving Ave., East Providence, RI 02914 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.