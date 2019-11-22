|
CENTRAL FALLS - Jerry D. Girczyc 91, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Konstanty and Michalina (Romanowicz) Girczyc. Jerry lived in Central Falls most of her life.
Before retiring Jerry was employed by AT & T as a Telephone Operator for 21 years. For many years Jerry worked at the St. Josephs Church annual Polish Picnic and would always wear her traditional polish festival costume.
She is survived by nieces and nephews. Jerry was the sister of the late Walter J. Girczyc, Michael Gercey and Frederick Girczyc.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday November 25, 2019 in St. Josephs Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS ARE RESPECTFULLY OMITTED.
Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 23, 2019