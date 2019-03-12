Home

Jo-Anne Partington Obituary
NOKOMIS, FL - Jo-Anne Partington, of Nokomis, Florida passed into eternal life on February 22, 2019. Jo-Anne was born in
Providence, the daughter of John Rourke and Elizabeth (Kingsbury) DeCosta.
She was the first female construction worker in Rhode Island and a proud member of its union. Jo-Anne was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots
Jo-Anne was a loving mother of Emily and Edie Partington. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Judith Blouin of Ohio, John Rourke, his wife Gail of Connecticut, Jeffrey Rourke, his wife Cheryl of Massachusetts, Jennifer Blanchet, her husband Raymond of Pawtucket, James Rourke of Pawtucket and Joy McCaughey of Connecticut. Jo-Anne will be dearly missed by her childhood best friend, Linda Capistram of Florida, her several cousins and several nieces and nephews.
She was the granddaughter of the late Donald and Mary (Alexion) Kingsbury.
There will be a private Memorial Service for Jo-Anne in Little Compton in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 13, 2019
