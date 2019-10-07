|
|
PAWTUCKET - Joan Beland, 68, passed peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert C. (Bob) Beland. Born in
Pawtucket, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Bandieri) Scawthorn. She was the mother of the late Robin Rocha, spouse John (Jack) Rocha, the late David Beland; grandmother of the late Jennifer Rocha.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kelli Arno, spouse Cory Arno, Jamie Osman, spouse Benjamin Osman, Jessica Beland, Joshua Beland, spouse Nicole Beland, Ryan Beland; and 10 great grandchildren.
Joan was always a strong, independent woman. She loved arts & crafts which led her to open her own Gift Shop in her mothers basement after she got married. Later in life it led to her career at Red Farm Card Co., making cards for every occasion. Her favorite pastime by far was sewing baby quilts by hand, one 2x2 piece of fabric at a time. She donated most of her 500+ handmade quilts to mothers in need. She volunteered at numerous clothing drives or bazaars all to benefit the less fortunate. Her true joy was cooking and entertaining the family. Nothing made her happier than to have the whole family over, eating, laughing and just enjoying each other's company.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9th from 9:00 11:00a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral service at 11:00a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 8, 2019