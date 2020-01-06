|
PAWTUCKET - TROIANO, JOAN C. (Gorelczenko) 81 passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice in Providence.
She was the beloved wife of Anthony Troiano for 56 years. Joan was a good friend, and a great listener, which made her many friends. She was an avid reader and loved the beach. Joan loved life and carried that with her to every situation and every person she encountered.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the beloved daughter of the late Stephen S. and Claire (Levesque) Gorelczenko. Joan was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and worked at the American Insulated Wire Corp for many years until she became the loving mother of James and Marisa Troiano. She devoted her life to the bringing up of her beloved children. She was a communicant of St. Leo the Great church. Joan was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Joan is survived by her daughter Marisa Curran, (partner Mark Jennings) and her granddaughter Jessica-Lyn Troiano. She also leaves her son James Troiano and his wife Shannon and grandchildren Amanda, Taylor, Joshua and Paige. She is survived by her brother Stephen Gorelczenko (Barbara) from California, her sister Gail (Gorelczenko) Goes from Pawtucket and her brother Mark Gorelczenko and his partner Kenneth Harja from Illinois and nephews Anthony J. Goes, Scott Gorelczenko and niece Jodiee Sherouse.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 9 AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Saint Cecilia Church of Pope John II Parish, 755 Central Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 9-10:15 AM, prior to the Mass in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 7, 2020