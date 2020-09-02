Dear Dalton Family,

Please accept our most heartfelt condolences for the passing of Auntie Joan. The Patterson Family's memories include lots of laughter, joy and generosity of Auntie Joan, Uncle Ray and your entire family. To this day, our mom, Jean, always talks about how much she loves her twin sister. They were quite a wonderful pair of women, full of grace, faith, love and kindness. We are comforted to know that she is reunited with beloved Uncle Ray. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Peace & Comfort, Theresa DeRiso and the entire Patterson Family

THERESA DERISO

