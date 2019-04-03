PAWTUCKET - Joan L. (Proctor) Byers, 83, passed on April 2, 2019. She was the wife of Richard Byers for 65 years.

She had been employed for over 50 years by the A. Harrison Company of North Providence. Joan was an avid gardener and was a member of the Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church where she also sang in the choir.

Besides her beloved husband she is also survived by her devoted daughter, Debra Wall and her husband, Kevin of Pawtucket, 3 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Scott Byers.

A funeral Service will be held Friday, April 5th at 12 noon in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Calling hours 10:30am until 12 noon. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, 514 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860.Visit

