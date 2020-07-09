PAWTUCKET - Joan Louise (Goodreau) Borden, born January 23, 1932 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, passed away on July 4, 2020. Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years, Douglas Hills Borden, Jr.; her four children and their spouses, Douglas and Valerie Borden of Arlington, VA; Jeremy and Diann Borden of Warrenton, VA; Nathan and Valerie (Borden) McCarry of Amissville, VA; and Bruce and Lorianne (Borden) Mack of Cumming, GA; and by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Joan was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School Class of 1949. She worked as a dental hygienist until she married in 1956, becoming a Navy wife beside her husband. She later worked as an optometrist associate for many years. She shared her passion for sewing and her enjoyment of pets, ice skating, baking and crafting. She created many one-of-a-kind gowns, dresses, pajamas and clothes of all types. She helped the kids to create costumes, doll clothes and holiday decorations, building in them a love for creating art in many forms. Joan also enjoyed dancing with her husband and her children, especially the limbo, and brought music into the family's life from Greek to Bluegrass and everything in between.



Joan inspired all her children to be active in their communities though her volunteer service with the Navy Wives Clubs, the "Gray Ladies" providing patient support at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA, and in the children's schools over the years.



Joan was an inspiration in her successfully defeating cancer for over 40 years and in her warrior spirit as she lived with Parkinsons disease. She will be fondly remembered for her sparkling blue eyes and her playfulness. She will always be a cherished wife and beloved mother and grandmother.



Services will be held on Monday July 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA, and then proceed to Quantico National Cemetery where Joan will be laid to rest. The family will receive visitors on Sunday July 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation.

