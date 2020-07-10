1/
Joan M. Dussault
CUMBERLAND - Joan M. Dussault 84, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of George N. Dussault.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Rose (Lawrence) Caouette.
She was a resident of Cumberland for sixty years, and was employed as a Facilitator for Texas Instruments of Attleboro.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Andrea Leblanc and her husband Norman of Maine, Debra Zannelli and her husband David of Exeter, one son George Dussault II and his wife Michaele of Pawtucket, six grandchildren, one sister Beatrice Kelly of Maine, three brothers, James Caouette of Pawtucket, Arthur Caouette Jr. of South Attleboro and Raymond Caouette of Florida.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Aidan's-St Patrick's Church Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Cumberland. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday July14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105 or the Shriners Hospital for Children 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
