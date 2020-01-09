|
|
PAWTUCKET - Joanne Marie Martin Velez, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 66 years. She was the widow of Emelio Montes Velez. Born in Allegheny, PA, a daughter of the late James Robert and Margaret Audrey (Teague) Martin. She has lived in Rhode Island, most of her life.
She leaves two sons, Eric Montes Velez of Providence and Richard Montes Velez of Attleboro, MA. She also leaves two brothers, Joseph Patrick Martin and Michael R. Martin and a Grandson, Zachary Richard Montes Velez.
A Funeral Service will be held FRIDAY, January 10th at 10:30 AM in the Coelho Home, Central Falls. Burial will follow in No. Burial Ground, Providence. Relatives and friends are respectfully welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 10, 2020