CUMBERLAND - BRANCO, Joao D., 87, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Maria Celina Branco, and they had been happily married for the past 61 years.
Born in Cabecinha. Vila de Rei, Portugal, he was the son of the late Luis Branco and the late Maria de Conceicao Branco.
He was employed as a Machine Operator for the former Standard Nut and Bolt Inc, until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Branco was a parishioner of the Our Lady of Fatima Church. Joao enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing Skip-Bo, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He was dedicated and passionate Benfica Soccer Club fan. He was also a member of the Cumberland Casa do Benfica and the Uniao Portuguese Beneficente, Social 12 in Pawtucket and the Club Juventude Lusitana.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his daughter Alice Scullin and her husband James; his two grandchildren, Kevin and Kara Scullin; his two brothers, Casimiro Branco (Rosinda) and Joaquim Branco, all of Cumberland; as well his godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joao's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt.122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, RI Chapter, PO Box 41659 Providence, RI 02940.
