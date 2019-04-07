PAWTUCKET – Joao Ferreira, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria (DaSilva) Ferreira. He was born in Santa Maria, San Jorge, Concei de Vellas, Portugal, a son of the late Jose Jacinto Ferreira and Laura Emelia Viveiros. He had lived in Pawtucket many years and had been employed as a machine operator for American Insulated Wire for several years before retiring.



He is survived by three sons, John Silva. Leno Ferreira and Luis Ferreira, all of Pawtucket, and a daughter, Maria Montijo, also of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves four brothers and four sisters.



His Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Coelho Home in Central Falls, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are respectfully welcome to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 5 until 8 p.m.



www.coelhofuneralhome.net Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 8, 2019