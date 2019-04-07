Home

Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
151 Cross Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 724-9440
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
151 Cross Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
151 Cross Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Fatima Drive
Cumberland, RI
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
PAWTUCKET – Joao Ferreira, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria (DaSilva) Ferreira. He was born in Santa Maria, San Jorge, Concei de Vellas, Portugal, a son of the late Jose Jacinto Ferreira and Laura Emelia Viveiros. He had lived in Pawtucket many years and had been employed as a machine operator for American Insulated Wire for several years before retiring.

He is survived by three sons, John Silva. Leno Ferreira and Luis Ferreira, all of Pawtucket, and a daughter, Maria Montijo, also of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves four brothers and four sisters.

His Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Coelho Home in Central Falls, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are respectfully welcome to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 8, 2019
