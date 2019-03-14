LINCOLN - John A. "Jack" Lucas, 91, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was the husband of Yvonne M. (Soly) Lucas. They had been married for 66 years.

Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Evelyn (Connors) Lucas.

He was employed as a vice president of Citizens Trust Company and Citizens Bank for 44 years prior to his retirement.

He was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy and the Class of 1950 from Providence College. He served his country in the US Army during World War II and then in the US Navy Reserves.

Mr. Lucas was secretary of Pawtucket Veterans Council and served as a chaplain of the United Veterans Council of RI, and secretary of the Fairlawn American Legion Post. He was a communicant of St. Jude Parish since 1956 and previously served on the parish council. He was a former member of Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus. He was Deputy Chief of Auxiliary Police in Central Falls. He previously served on the RI Association of School Committees, was a lifetime member of the Democratic State Committee, the vice-chair of the Democratic Representative District Committee for District 46 and on the of Board of Canvassers.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son John M. Lucas of Warwick; daughters Patricia E. Lafleur of Smithfield, Linda A. Mandeville and her husband James Jr. of Lincoln and Jo-Ann Harlow and her husband Winfield of North Smithfield; grandchildren Ryan Lucas, Bethany Lucas, Derek Lucas, MaryRose Lucas, Stefanie Lafleur, Michael Lafleur, Samuel Harlow and Caleb Harlow and 7 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial to which family and friends are invited will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial with military honors will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.

Donations in Jack's memory to Crossroads RI, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated.

Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary