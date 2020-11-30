LINCOLN - John A. Weiss Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sarah E. (Fox) Weiss. Born in Shannock, R.I. he was a son of the late Elmer M. and Edna Mae (Humphries) Weiss.
A U.S. Navy veteran, John proudly served his country during WWII. He worked as a printer at Scroll Printing for 40 years before retiring in the late 1990s and was a member of the Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro. John enjoyed baseball, especially the Red Sox, tinkering around his house and vacationing on Cape Cod.
Besides his beloved wife he is survived by a daughter, Marsha Weiss and husband Robert Newton; a son, David Weiss and wife Manon; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two children, John A. Weiss Jr. and Marilyn Pitts; six siblings, Ernest, Robert, Malcolm, James Weiss, Doris Hookey and Edna Forte.
Due to Covid-19 all services are private. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For online condolences www.thekeefefuneralhome.com