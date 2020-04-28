|
|
PAWTUCKET - John E. Hollinrake, 90, of Pawtucket and beloved husband of Hope (Salisbury) Hollinrake passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol.
Married 66 years, John and Hope raised nine children in Pawtucket and spent summers vacationing on Prudence Island. John was born in Providence, RI to the late Edgar and Winifred (Davis) Hollinrake. He was a graduate of Hope High School, where he played hockey and Johnson & Wales College of Business. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, serving aboard the U.S.C.G. cutter Matagorda during the Korean War. John retired as a Lineman Supervisor for the former New England Telephone Company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of the Prudence Island Volunteer Fire Department, retiring as a Captain. John was best known for his quick-witted personality, big smile, and the ability to fix anything.
In addition to his wife Hope, John leaves nine children, Susan Alexander of Portsmouth, Jane Hollinrake of Narragansett, John Hollinrake of East Providence, Lori Ryder and husband John of Bristol, David Hollinrake and wife Jodi of Fairhaven MA, Hope McGarty and husband David of Bristol, Joan Kazarian and husband Martin of Rumford, Lisa Geary and husband Daniel of Wakefield, Lynn Stewart and husband Joseph of Bristol, 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister in law Joan (Salisbury) Butler of Providence and seven nieces & nephews.
John was deeply loved, he will be missed and will always be remembered with a heartfelt fondness beyond words. Our family is deeply appreciative to the nurses and staff of the RI Veterans Home who cared for John during his stay with them.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rhode Island Veterans Community Living Center, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol RI 02809 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2020