PAWTUCKET - John F. Gomes, 83, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 on his 55th wedding anniversary. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Kelly) Gomes. Born in Bedford, MA he was a son of the late Howard and Agnes (Menagh).
John worked as a meter reader for the City of Pawtucket for many years, also working at Carol Cable in Lincoln.
Besides his loving wife he is survived by his children, John and Lorna Tweedly, Russell and Karen Tweedly, Gary Tweedly, Mary and Kyle Sherratt, Colleen and Steve Fonseca; two sisters, Patricia McKenna, Joanne and Fred Dorrance; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; dear family, Anthony and Bernadette Favata and Margaret Kelly. He was the twin brother of the late Donald Gomes and brother-in-law of the late John Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00am in St. John Paul II Parish, 1253 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In Lieu of flowers donations to Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com