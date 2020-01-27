|
|
PAWTUCKET - John "Jack" H. Baptista, Sr., 84, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at his home in South Carolina on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth C. (Cribb) Baptista.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Edward M. and Adeline F. (Doucette) Baptista, he resided in Pawtucket until moving to South Carolina since 1996.
Jack worked in the retail industry as a store manager and enjoyed spending his time with friends, family, and work associates. He was an avid golfer, sports fan and loved collecting coins. Jack also enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach.
Besides his wife of thirty- two years, he leaves his children, Joanne Lowitt and her husband, Joel, of Hudson, OH, John H. Baptista, Jr. and his wife, Christy, of Woonsocket and Janice L. Baptista of Pawtucket; step-sons, Mark W. Moore and his wife, Patricia and Matthew W. Moore and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Matthew Lowitt and Loryn Perry; step-grandsons, Mark W. Moore, Jr., Edward Moore, and Mitchell Moore and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was the brother of the late Edward Baptista.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 28, 2020