Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Fitzpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Fitzpatrick Obituary
PAWTUCKET - John J. Fitzpatrick, 101 years young, formerly of Gloria Street, Pawtucket, died peacefully in the presence of his children on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hattie Ide Chaffee Home, East Providence. He was the husband of the late Monica R. (Minko) Fitzpatrick, to whom he was married 62 years
In many ways, he was the "perfect Irish gentleman" - humble, kind, polite, brave, loyal, and hilarious.
The funeral for Fitzy will be Friday, October 11th at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00am. His burial will be with full Military Honors in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now