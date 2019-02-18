PAWTUCKET - Reverend John J. McElroy, 99, Pastor Emeritus of the former St. Joseph Parish, Pawtucket, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. He was the oldest living priest of the Diocese of Providence.



Born in Providence, a son of the late Terence and Agnes (Slavin) McElroy, he attended Blessed Sacrament School, LaSalle Academy and Providence College, all in Providence.



In preparation for the priesthood, he studied at St. Bernard Seminary, Rochester, New York, and at St. Mary Seminary, Baltimore. He was ordained a priest on Feb. 24, 1945 at the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul, Providence, by the Most Reverend Francis P. Keough.



Father McElroy served as assistant pastor at St. Joseph Parish, Pawtucket (1945-58); St Lawrence Parish, Centredale (1958-66); and at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Providence (1966-69). In 1969, he was appointed pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Providence. In 1976, Father was transferred to St. Joseph Parish, Pawtucket, where he served until his retirement as Pastor Emeritus in 1991.



Fr. McElroy was predeceased by his siblings; Margaret, Anne, James, Virginia, Robert and Thomas McElroy, and Helen Cassin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



During his retirement, Father McElroy resided at St. Joseph Parish, Pawtucket, and then St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, Pawtucket. In his final years, he lived at the St. John Vianney Residence, Providence.



Visitation will be in St. Joseph Church, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 8:30 until 9:45 a.m. There will be a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father's soul at 10 a.m. in the church. his burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.



Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 19, 2019