LINCOLN - John J. "Jack" McGuinness, Jr., 85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Davey) McGuinness. Mr. and Mrs. McGuinness would have been married 60 years this September.

Born in Providence, a son of the late John J. and Margaret (Keenan) McGuinness, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 50 years.

Mr. McGuinness was a school bus driver and bus captain for the Pawtucket School Department for many years before retiring.

He loved golf and was a member of the Blackstone Valley Electric League. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Bruins fan.

He was a hearty Irishman, known as the "Mayor of Reservoir Avenue". He was very friendly, always happy, and very much loved talking with family and friends.

He was a Korean War Army veteran and a communicant of St. Jude's Church, Lincoln.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Rhault (Michael) of Lincoln; two sons, Kevin P. McGuinness (Patricia) of Bristol and John D. McGuinness (Martha) of North Kingstown; one sister, Mary Black of East Providence; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be celebrated Monday, July 22, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial, with military honors, will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday 2-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. McGuinness's memory to Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 19, 2019