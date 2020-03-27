Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Resources
More Obituaries for John Latraverse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Latraverse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Latraverse Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS - John Latraverse, Jr., 88 of Central Falls, passed away March 24, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by family members.

He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Alinio) Latraverse for 63 years. John leaves behind six children, Valerie Farrell, Melissa Flaherty (John), Belinda Duffin (Craig), Michael Latraverse, Brenda Slavin (Dan) and Clarissa Latraverse. Grandfather to Susan Tomaselli, Amy Farrell, Rachel, Jacqueline and Lillian Flaherty, Sarah and Maddeline Duffin, Courtney Moore, and Dennis and Kaleigh Slavin. Survived by five great-grandchildren; brother, Louise Latraverse; and several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Albert Latraverse, Raymond Latraverse and Alice Marques.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He enjoyed working in the yard, tending to his flowers, family outings to the beach, and draft beer. His wry wit and jokes will be sorely missed.

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services will be private, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Full obituary at https://thekeefefuneralhome.com/
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -