|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - John Latraverse, Jr., 88 of Central Falls, passed away March 24, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by family members.
He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Alinio) Latraverse for 63 years. John leaves behind six children, Valerie Farrell, Melissa Flaherty (John), Belinda Duffin (Craig), Michael Latraverse, Brenda Slavin (Dan) and Clarissa Latraverse. Grandfather to Susan Tomaselli, Amy Farrell, Rachel, Jacqueline and Lillian Flaherty, Sarah and Maddeline Duffin, Courtney Moore, and Dennis and Kaleigh Slavin. Survived by five great-grandchildren; brother, Louise Latraverse; and several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Albert Latraverse, Raymond Latraverse and Alice Marques.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He enjoyed working in the yard, tending to his flowers, family outings to the beach, and draft beer. His wry wit and jokes will be sorely missed.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services will be private, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Full obituary at https://thekeefefuneralhome.com/
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 28, 2020