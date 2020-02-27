|
|
PAWTUCKET - John "Jack" Lindley, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite T. (Chagnon) Lindley for sixty-six years.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late John and Catherine (Pollitt) Lindley, he resided in Pawtucket most of his life. Jack was a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a manager at Robert Hall Clothing and vice-president of operations at King Size Men's Clothing. Jack was a devoted parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church where he served as a lector for many years. He was also a St. Leo CYO Basketball coach, a Pineview Little League coach and was involved in Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Providence. An avid golfer, he was a former member of the Pawtucket Country Club.
Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Sharon Hanson and her husband, Dennis, of Charlestown, MA, Sandra Berard and her husband, Paul, of Attleboro, MA and Michael Lindley of Wells, VT; five grandchildren, Kimberly Ulrich, Tiffany Berard, Scott, Derek and Michaela Hanson; a brother, Joseph Lindley of Charlotte, NC and a sister, Carolyn Mulligan of Lincoln, RI. He was the brother of the late Gerald Lindley.
VISITATION will begin Monday at 10 a.m. followed by Services at noon in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Homebase.org or the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 28, 2020