CUMBERLAND - KEENAN, John "Jack" O. 88, of Cumberland passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Proulx) Keenan.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Alice (Hanrahan) Sr. He was a life-long resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Keenan was a United States Army, Korean War veteran. He also served in the Rhode Island National Guard for over 20 years.
Mr. Keenan was employed by Naragansett Brewery and the Cumberland School Department until his retirement.
John was a member of the VFW Post 306, The Major Walter G. Gatchell Post, Pawtucket. He was a dedicated and passionate Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
He leaves his siblings, Michael Keenan Jr. of Cumberland, Ann Curry and her husband Bill of Cumberland, Mary Ellen Zuba abd her husband Walt of Pawtucket and Jim Keenan and his wife Lois of Cumberland; as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jack's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM and continue on Monday at 8:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow with Military Honors at St. Francis Cemetery.
Because of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of all, services will be held in accordance with State of Rhode Island guidelines for funeral services and graveside services. Funeral services will be able to be viewed via live stream for those who cannot attend (jjduffyfuneralhome.com
), and on 90.7 FM for those who wish to attend but are required to remain in their vehicle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 171 Fountain St, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
ONLINE MEMORIAL:jjduffyfuneralhome.com