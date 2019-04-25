|
|
PAWTUCKET - John Palmisciano, 63, of Pawtucket, passed away after a long-fought illness on Monday April 22, 2019. Son of Jasper and Dorothy Palmisciano.
Besides his loving wife Evelyn Palmisciano, he leaves behind two sons, Jason Dufault of Pawtucket and Jamie Palmisciano of Pawtucket. He also is survived by 5 sisters, Jackie, Diane, Linda, Jeanne, Paula; a twin brother, Paul Palmisciano of Attleboro and 5 grandchildren Jason, Jordan, Jayda, and Brady Dufault all of Pawtucket and Alexis Dufault.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2:00 - 4:00p.m. on Saturday, April 27th at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI. Burial is private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 26, 2019