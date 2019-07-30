|
PAWTUCKET - John S. Borek, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Doris (Siuzdak) Borek. John is survived by his son, Gregg Borek, and daughter in-law, Nicole Borek of Huntsville, AL and his son, Mark Borek of Stoneham, MA, step-granddaughter, Robin Campbell of Mobile, AL, and his long-time companion, Eleanor Macari of North Providence.
He was a long-time resident of Pawtucket, and also lived in Norwich, CT for 16 years. John was a graduate of both Bryant College and Providence College, and was employed as an accountant at Hasbro, Inc. for 18 years until his retirement in 1992. He later worked as a casino dealer at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT for 18 years. John permanently retired in 2016.
John enjoyed golf, fishing, and casino gambling and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He was a life-long Catholic. John enjoyed traveling and made multiple trips with friends and family to Florida, Aruba, and Hawaii.
VISITATION will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at LBDA.org will be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 31, 2019