John T. Courtney, Sr.
1948 - 2020
THE VILLAGES, FL - John T. Courtney, Sr., 71, formerly of East Providence, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Okhui (Hong) Courtney. Born in Providence, he was the son of Alice C. (Harman) Courtney of Pawtucket, and the late John J. Courtney.

A U.S. Army veteran, John proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, including a tour overseas. He graduated in 1966 from Tolman High School, Pawtucket, and relocated to Florida in 2001. John enjoyed playing pool, strumming his guitar and listening to classic rock music. His presence will be greatly missed.

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, John T. Courtney, Jr., and his wife, Rachel, of Albany, New York, and Christopher Courtney and his companion, Megan, of Somerset, Massachusetts; three grandchildren; a sister, Linda Westgate of Albion and two nephews, Andrew and Daniel Westgate.

Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
We send our sympathy and love to Okhui and his family. I become good friends with Jack over the past few years in The Villages. His visits will surely be missed. The bantering of everything from music to politics made us laugh often. Jack so enjoyed the “Band of Brothers” at City Fire that brought him kinship of his service to our country while in Vietnam. Thank you Jack for your friendship, service to our country and being a kind man. Harold (Woody) & Karen Stratman, Clio, Michigan.
Woody & Karen Stratman
Friend
November 5, 2020
To the Courtney family,
So sorry for your loss. Your father and his wife were good customers in Douglas Drugs where I worked. I knew the whole family.

muriel woodcock
Friend
