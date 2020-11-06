We send our sympathy and love to Okhui and his family. I become good friends with Jack over the past few years in The Villages. His visits will surely be missed. The bantering of everything from music to politics made us laugh often. Jack so enjoyed the “Band of Brothers” at City Fire that brought him kinship of his service to our country while in Vietnam. Thank you Jack for your friendship, service to our country and being a kind man. Harold (Woody) & Karen Stratman, Clio, Michigan.

