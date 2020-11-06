THE VILLAGES, FL - John T. Courtney, Sr., 71, formerly of East Providence, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Okhui (Hong) Courtney. Born in Providence, he was the son of Alice C. (Harman) Courtney of Pawtucket, and the late John J. Courtney.
A U.S. Army veteran, John proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, including a tour overseas. He graduated in 1966 from Tolman High School, Pawtucket, and relocated to Florida in 2001. John enjoyed playing pool, strumming his guitar and listening to classic rock music. His presence will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, John T. Courtney, Jr., and his wife, Rachel, of Albany, New York, and Christopher Courtney and his companion, Megan, of Somerset, Massachusetts; three grandchildren; a sister, Linda Westgate of Albion and two nephews, Andrew and Daniel Westgate.
Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com