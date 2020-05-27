Jose Araujo
PAWTUCKET - Jose Araujo, 83, formerly of Pawtucket, passed peacefully in Providence on May 24th after a valiant battle with Covid.

Husband to the late Barbara (Varone) Araujo of Pawtucket, son of the late Antonio & Amelia (Gregorio) Araujo of Pawtucket; brother to Maria & Elena Araujo & the late Manuel Araujo of Pawtucket. Survived by 3 children; Jody Norberg & husband Christopher of Pawtucket, Michael Araujo & wife Marylou of Pawtucket, & Kristen Angela & husband Daniel of Lincoln. Also survived by 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.

He was active duty Navy for 4 years, an avid sports fan (NY Giants, Bruins, Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals), & enjoyed amateur photography & drawing.

Calling hours Saturday, May 30 from 8:30-11:00AM at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 11:00AM. Burial is private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
