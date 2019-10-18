|
CUMBERLAND - Jose da Cunha Mendes, 90, passed on October 17th surrounded by love. He was the husband of Miquelina (Ribeiro) Mendes.
Born in Vila Cortez da Serra, Portugal, he was a son of the late Ceser and Emilia (da Cunha) Mendes. He had been employed by American Insulated Wire, Attleboro for over 25 years. Jose had been a longtime member of the União Portuguesa Beneficente, and was a member of Clube Seportingista for the past 50 years.
He is survived by three children, Maria Mendes - Pires, (Jose C.), Francisco J. Mendes (Sherry) and Nidia M. Bess (Jay), a brother, Antonio Mendes (Emila) grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Alexander, Kayla and Danielle.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 19, 2019