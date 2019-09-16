|
PAWTUCKET - Joseph A. Kmiec 63, passed away August 30, 2019 at his residence in Athens, GA.
Born in Providence, RI he was the beloved son of Ervin W. Kmiec of Pawtucket and the late Aniela "Nancy" (Losiewicz) Kmiec. He lived in Georgia approximately forty years.
Joe was a graduate of Tolman High School of Pawtucket, RI class of 1975 and attended the University of Rhode Island from 1975 to 1976 and later attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. From 1976 to 1978. He was a Computer Engineer and owned and operated Compu Save Computer Co. of Athens, GA. Prior to that he was employed by International Paper and later by Vera Tech Corp. Joe was an avid bicycle rider and a member and organizer of Bike Athens for ten years.
Beside his father he is survived by one sister Nancy A. Miller and her husband David Miller of Pawtucket, RI, two nieces Kristin Relihan and her husband Padriac of Swansea, MA and Katie O'Neale and her husband Shaun of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by Edna Kingsley his fathers companion of Pawtucket, RI.
His funeral will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY FROM 4:00 P.M TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 17, 2019