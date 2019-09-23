|
PAWTUCKET - Joseph C. LaPlaca died at home on September 6 after battling cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Boulris LaPlaca, 3 sons, Peter LaPlaca of Attleboro, Mass, Joseph LaPlaca, Jr. of Winchendon, Mass and Matthew LaPlaca of Pawtucket, RI, 3 stepsons, Brad Boulris of Cumberland, RI, Ben Boulris of New York, New York, and Brian Boulris of DeLand, FL, 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a retired trucker with the Teamsters, before coming to Florida. Joseph attended the Living Cornerstone Church in Port Orange. He will always be loved by his family and friends and will absolutely be missed. Everyone loved Joe.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 24, 2019