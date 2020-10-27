1/1
Joseph E. Cassidy
CUMBERLAND - Joseph E. Cassidy, 86, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Rosaline (Patry) Cassidy for 59 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late John E. and Anna V. (Pomfret) Cassidy.

Joe worked at the Peerless Precision Product for many years before retiring.

Besides his loving wife he is survived by many nieces and nephews, Michael and Todd Bramall, Louis Lopes, Linda Bassett-Hill, Laura Degenfelder, John Bassett, Lisa Spencer; and many great nieces and great nephews. He was brother of the late Ellen Bassett.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, October 29th from 9:00 - 11:00am at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
