PAWTUCKET - Joseph Leo Dulude, 84, of Pawtucket, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Pawtucket surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Shirley Ann (Gruslin) Dulude.

Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late George and Annette (Marcotte) Dulude.

Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked as the Manager of the Collier Wire and Carol Cable Companies. He also served as a Property Manager, Parish Consultant, Trustee, and Active Parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation in Pawtucket for several years. He was a member of the Le Foyer Club.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his devoted children, Christopher B. Dulude of Woonsocket, Steven M. Dulude of Pawtucket, Joseph L. Dulude II of Greenfield, MA, and Cheryl A. Pavao and her husband Manuel of Pawtucket, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He was a brother of the late Roger Dulude, Norman Dulude, and George Dulude.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Sabin St. Pawtucket, RI 02860. Calling Hours will be held at church prior to the Mass from 9-10AM. Interment will be private. Funeral

Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, are greatly appreciated.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 29 to Aug. 6, 2020.
