NORTH SMITHFIELD - Joseph Silva, 82, peacefully passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home in North Smithfield, RI surrounded by his loving family.

Born in South Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Tavares) Silva who were immigrants of Portugal. Joe grew up in the small Portuguese community of the Valley Falls section of Cumberland. He then met and married Carole Janet Thompson, who he always referred to as the love of his life.

He joined the Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX, where he and Carole started their family. After completing his service to his country, Joe moved his family back to RI, where he joined the Teamsters Union and drove tractor trailers for many years. With his keen sense of business, he began to learn the trade of manufacturing and recycling wooden pallets. Being a man who wanted the best for himself and his family, he started his own pallet business which later became the J&S Pallet Company, Pawtucket, which was one of the first pallet companies to implement recycling operations in New England. Joe started his business building and repairing pallets by hand in the back of a pickup truck at an old friends barn. He was considered a man of his word and was known to make some of his best deals with a handshake. He retired and sold the company in 2006.

Joe was a lover of all animals, nature, antique vehicles, tractors, boating, and NASCAR. People seldom saw him without a dog or two by his side. His most recent constant companion, Finnegan, peacefully passed away just weeks before Joe did. Joe found happiness in caring for his Quarter Horses at his small gentleman's farm, where he was also able to collect his antique vehicles and farm equipment. He would typically be seen at home on one of his tractors, working the pastures.

He is survived by his two daughters; Brenda Leclerc and her husband Paul of North Smithfield and Kerri Silva of Boston, MA. Two grand daughters Sarah and Hannah Leclerc. One sister Hilda Afonso of Cumberland. He also leaves his longtime devoted companion Janice McCue. He was also the father of the late David Silva.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joe's Life Celebration to be held Friday March 15, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 3 PM to 5 PM and a prayer service to be held at 5 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Exeter Animal Shelter, 165 South County Trail, 02822 or Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salemn, MA 01970.

