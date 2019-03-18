SEEKONK - Joseph T. Spano, 55, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the loving son of Ann Gannon of Seekonk and the late Richard Spano.

Born and raised in Pawtucket, he moved to Seekonk thirty-three years ago. Joseph was employed as a pool installer for Hendricks Pools of Seekonk.

He loved spending time with his family and had a huge heart, was a huge Red Sox fan and also enjoyed fishing.

Besides his mother, he is survived by one daughter Joselyn Lopez of Cranston, two sons Ray Lopez and his wife Stephanie of Florida, Joseph Spano Jr. and his companion Alba of Braintree, MA, six grandchildren, four sisters, six brothers, and one grand-dog.

His Funeral will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hope and Memory at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. Relatives and Friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket.

To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary