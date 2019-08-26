Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Joseph Tringa
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Joseph Tringa Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Joseph Tringa, 95, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Samuel M. and Julia (Smile) Tringa.
Joe was a 1942 graduate of Pawtucket East High School. He was a member of the AFLCIO and the Yard Masters of America.
Joe was a Station Master for thirty-eight years until retiring in 1980. He worked for the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, Penn Central and Amtrak.
Brother of Michael S. Tringa and Peter R. Tringa both of Pawtucket and the late Freida R. Tringa.
Services Thursday, August 29th at 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 27, 2019
